Graeme Souness si imbatte in Paul Pogba…di nuovo (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-10 19:39:22 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Graeme Souness ha lanciato un altro attacco a Paul Pogba, sostenendo che "gli manca qualcosa al piano di sopra" e che non vale la pena riportarlo in Premier League. Pogba la scorsa settimana ha visto la sua squalifica di quattro anni per doping ridotta a 18 mesi in appello dalla Corte Arbitrale dello Sport, il che significa che potrà giocare di nuovo a marzo. È stato riferito che il suo attuale contratto con la Juventus verrà stracciato, consentendo ad entrambe le parti di ricominciare da capo. Il 31enne è stato collegato al ritorno in Inghilterra, dove ha avuto due periodi con il Manchester United. Ma Souness, che ha avuto visite regolari a Pogba per tutta la sua carriera, rimane un critico nei confronti dell'ex centrocampista della Francia.

