H I G Infrastructure Acquires Controlling Interest in Data Center Operator Polar

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired a Controlling Interest in PolarDC Group Limited ("Polar" or the "Company"). Polar develops, owns, and operates Data Center Infrastructure targeting high-performance computing ("HPC") applications. The Company's first Data Center in Norway will provide up to 48MW of capacity once fully operational, and will be powered using 100% renewable, hydroelectric power. It will offer its customers best-in-class Power Usage Effectiveness, given the naturally colder Norwegian climate and modular design architecture. 100% of its initial capacity has already been presold. The Company is actively developing several other Data Center projects across Europe.

