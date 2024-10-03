Eurelectric: saving Europe's industry requires greater electrification (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Three quarters of the electricity generated in the EU this year came from clean energy – shows Eurelectric's Power Barometer 2024. While the power sector continues to lead on decarbonisation, Europe is not electrifying fast enough. Between 2022 and 2023, electricity demand declined by 7.5% mainly due to industries shutting down and relocating abroad during the energy crisis. Electricity markets are recording unprecedented negative prices which risk discouraging future clean investments. The EU needs a robust electrification strategy for decarbonising industry while boosting demand and competitiveness. In 2023, the EU power sector cut emissions by 50% compared to 2008, marking the largest reduction ever achieved by the sector.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Three quarters of the electricity generated in the EU this year came from clean energy – shows Eurelectric's Power Barometer 2024. While the power sector continues to lead on decarbonisation, Europe is not electrifying fast enough. Between 2022 and 2023, electricity demand declined by 7.5% mainly due to industries shutting down and relocating abroad during the energy crisis. Electricity markets are recording unprecedented negative prices which risk discouraging future clean investments. The EU needs a robust electrification strategy for decarbonising industry while boosting demand and competitiveness. In 2023, the EU power sector cut emissions by 50% compared to 2008, marking the largest reduction ever achieved by the sector.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Da nonsolo.tv di mer. 4 set. Storie Brevi” di Annalisa e Tananai trionfa a Power Hits Estate 2024: una vittoria a sorpresa tra rivali agguerriti - Non meno agguerrita era “30 Gradi” di Anna, altro pezzo fortissimo su Spotify che ha saputo ritagliarsi uno spazio importante nelle preferenze del pubblico. La giovane artista, che si era già distinta nelle stagioni passate, è riuscita a portare un brano che celebra il caldo estivo e la spensieratezza, elementi essenziali per qualsiasi tormentone ...
- Da liberoquotidiano di lun. 23 set. HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 | Huawei Unveils the Brand-New Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution, Powering the AI Era - SHANGHAI, Sept. The Xinghe Intelligent Fabric supports various application scenarios, including intelligent computing, general-purpose computing, and storage. jpg View original content:https://www. By harnessing network-security convergence capabilities, AI creates an intelligent security matrix to analyze millions of security policies, ...
- Da zonawrestling di gio. 19 set. NXT 17.09.2024 Kurt Cobain e il Power Ranger - Ciao Bro di Zona Wrestling, saltiamo i convenevoli Firma del contratto: La GM di NXT Ava Raine espone la card delle 2 super puntate che inizieranno l’epoca CW, poi fa il suo ingresso il primo sfidante al titolo NXT tra trombette e ovazione del pubblico Trick Williams, il quale si vanta di aver dimostrato di essere lui il Last Man ...
Video Eurelectric savingVideo Eurelectric saving