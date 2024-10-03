Eurelectric | saving Europe' s industry requires greater electrification

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Three quarters of the electricity generated in the EU this year came from clean energy – shows's Power Barometer 2024. While the power sector continues to lead on decarbonisation,is not electrifying fast enough. Between 2022 and 2023, electricity demand declined by 7.5% mainly due to industries shutting down and relocating abroad during the energy crisis. Electricity markets are recording unprecedented negative prices which risk discouraging future clean investments. The EU needs a robuststrategy for decarbonisingwhile boosting demand and competitiveness. In 2023, the EU power sector cut emissions by 50% compared to 2008, marking the largest reduction ever achieved by the sector.