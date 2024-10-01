Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) AUCH, France, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/International, known globally for helping companies barcode bettertheiring software and industry-leading customer support, today released a case study highlighting how theirdesign and print automation solutions, CODESOFT and SENTINEL, helpedreplacesmarttemplates and increaseingto 99%. Download the case study to read the fullcustomer success story. Previously, software limitations and lack of flexibility caused inefficiencies, duplicates, and wastedstock—between 25% and 50% of allstock used was wasted. Plus, their previousdesign solution was limited to linear barcodes and didn't support necessary barcode types—including GS1 and 2D barcodes. Their estimatedingwas 85%, leaving room for improvement.