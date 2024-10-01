TaylorMade Golf Reduces Label Files & Increases Labeling Accuracy with TEKLYNX (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) AUCH, France, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their Labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today released a case study highlighting how their Label design and print automation solutions, CODESOFT and SENTINEL, helped TaylorMade Golf replace Label Files with smart Label templates and increase Labeling Accuracy to 99%. Download the case study to read the full TEKLYNX customer success story. Previously, software limitations and lack of flexibility caused inefficiencies, duplicate Labels, and wasted Label stock—between 25% and 50% of all Label stock used was wasted. Plus, their previous Label design solution was limited to linear barcodes and didn't support necessary barcode types—including GS1 and 2D barcodes. Their estimated Labeling Accuracy was 85%, leaving room for improvement.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
