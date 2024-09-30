Mr. Freeze avrà un suo spin-off? James Gunn risponde (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Mr. Freeze avrà un suo spin-off? James Gunn risponde C’è un’enorme quantità di intrighi che circonda i piani futuri di Matt Reeves per il Bat-verse, ma il co-CEO di DC Studios James Gunn ha appena smentito le voci secondo cui Mr. Freeze sarebbe al centro della scena nel suo spin-off. Nel weekend, sui social media si è parlato proprio di una serie dedicata al villain di Batman. In base alle informazioni pubblicate su Production Weekly, sarebbe ambientato nello stesso mondo di The Batman e The Penguin. Ci sono già voci secondo cui Mr. Freeze sarebbe il cattivo di The Batman – Parte 2 a causa dell’ambientazione invernale del sequel, quindi uno spin-off incentrato sul dottor Victor Fries non è poi così stravagante.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Freeze
- Mr. Freeze avrà un suo spin-off? James Gunn risponde - ma il co-CEO di DC Studios James Gunn ha appena smentito le voci secondo cui Mr. Freeze sarebbe al centro della scena nel suo spin-off. - cinefilos
- Vodafone and Three refuse to rule out price rises after £15bn merger - Vodafone and Three have refused to rule out price rises for millions of customers as they battle to get their £15bn merger approved by the competition watchdog. - telegraph.co.uk
- Is DCU making a film on Batman villain Mr Freeze? Here’s what James Gunn said - Gunn, who is set to debut his version of Batman in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold, took to social media to respond directly to these rumors. In particular, a rumor had s ... - msn
Video Freeze avràVideo Freeze avrà