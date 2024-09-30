Mr Freeze avrà un suo spin-off? James Gunn risponde

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Mr.un suoC’è un’enorme quantità di intrighi che circonda i piani futuri di Matt Reeves per il Bat-verse, ma il co-CEO di DC Studiosha appena smentito le voci secondo cui Mr.sarebbe al centro della scena nel suo. Nel weekend, sui social media si è parlato proprio di una serie dedicata al villain di Batman. In base alle informazioni pubblicate su Production Weekly, sarebbe ambientato nello stesso mondo di The Batman e The Penguin. Ci sono già voci secondo cui Mr.sarebbe il cattivo di The Batman – Parte 2 a causa dell’ambientazione invernale del sequel, quindi unoincentrato sul dottor Victor Fries non è poi così stravagante.