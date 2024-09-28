Washington, lancio Nasa navicella SpaceX Dragon raccontato da esperti (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Washington (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – La navicella spaziale SpaceX Dragon ha lasciato la terra partendo dalla Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Dal quartier generale della Nasa a Washington sono tutti in trepidazione per l’esito della missione che portera? l’astronauta Nick Hague e il cosmonauta Alexandr Gorbunov alla stazione spaziale internazionale. Dopo il decollo la navicella ha iniziato a viaggiare autonomamente ad una velocita? di 28mila chilometri orari. Gli esperti hanno il cuore in gola e mentre seguono scrupolosamente ogni manovra della navicella ci forniscono i dettagli tecnici del lancio. xp6/mgg Unlimited News - Notizie dal mondo Leggi tutta la notizia su unlimitednewsNotizie da altre fonti su Washington Nasa
- SpaceX to launch mission to return stranded astronauts - WASHINGTON: A SpaceX mission is set for launch Saturday with two passengers on board, leaving two seats empty to return the American astronauts who have been stranded for months on the ... - thenews.pk
- SpaceX launches rescue mission for NASA astronauts stuck in space until next year - SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year. - washingtontimes
- SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year - NASA rotates space station crews approximately every six months, so this flight with two empty seats reserved for Wilmore and Williams won’t return until next year. - wusa9
Video Washington lancioVideo Washington lancio