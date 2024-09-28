Fonte : unlimitednews di 28 set 2024

Washington, lancio Nasa navicella SpaceX Dragon raccontato da esperti (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Washington (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – La navicella spaziale SpaceX Dragon ha lasciato la terra partendo dalla Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Dal quartier generale della Nasa a Washington sono tutti in trepidazione per l’esito della missione che portera? l’astronauta Nick Hague e il cosmonauta Alexandr Gorbunov alla stazione spaziale internazionale. Dopo il decollo la navicella ha iniziato a viaggiare autonomamente ad una velocita? di 28mila chilometri orari. Gli esperti hanno il cuore in gola e mentre seguono scrupolosamente ogni manovra della navicella ci forniscono i dettagli tecnici del lancio. xp6/mgg Unlimited News - Notizie dal mondo
