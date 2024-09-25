The Boys 5 – Daveed Diggs si unisce per un ruolo misterioso

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024), la star di Snowpiercer meglio conosciuta per il suo lavoro in Hamilton, si unirà al cast di Theper la sua prossima quinta stagione. Ildell’attore non è ancora stato reso noto, ma i canali social media di Thehanno dato l’annuncio dicendo: “Per ora è tutto”.è diventato uno degli attori più richiesti di Hollywood negli ultimi anni, ottenendo ruoli in Trolls Band Together, Soul e La sirenetta tra le riprese degli episodi di Snowpiercer e Central Park., che ha interpretato LaFayette e Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, ha vinto un Tony Award e un Grammy per quel. Dopo aver lasciato Hamilton, ha vinto un Independent Spirit Award per Blindspotting e ha recitato in Wonder e Black-ish.