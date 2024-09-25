The Boys 5 – Daveed Diggs si unisce per un ruolo misterioso (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Daveed Diggs, la star di Snowpiercer meglio conosciuta per il suo lavoro in Hamilton, si unirà al cast di The Boys per la sua prossima quinta stagione. Il ruolo dell’attore non è ancora stato reso noto, ma i canali social media di The Boys hanno dato l’annuncio dicendo: “Per ora è tutto”. Diggs è diventato uno degli attori più richiesti di Hollywood negli ultimi anni, ottenendo ruoli in Trolls Band Together, Soul e La sirenetta tra le riprese degli episodi di Snowpiercer e Central Park. Diggs, che ha interpretato LaFayette e Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, ha vinto un Tony Award e un Grammy per quel ruolo. Dopo aver lasciato Hamilton, ha vinto un Independent Spirit Award per Blindspotting e ha recitato in Wonder e Black-ish.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Supernatural/The Boys, One Piece, GCPD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch - Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. bleedingcool
- Daveed Diggs now part of The Boys season 5 - The makers of The boys announced earlier this year that the series would end with its fifth season. In the latest development, the makers have cast Daveed diggs as a "series regular" actor. He joins ... msn
- Jung Hai-In Says Working With 'Star' Son Ye-Jin Was 'Intimidating' In Something In The Rain - In is currently sen in the ongoing K-drama on Netflix, Love Next Door alongside Jung So-Min. In a recent interview, the actor looked back at his previous hit show Something in the Rain opposite Son Ye ... timesnownews
Video The BoysVideo The Boys