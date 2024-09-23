VITALOGRAPH ACQUIRES MORGAN SCIENTIFIC TO MEET GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) BOSTON and ENNIS, Ireland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/has today announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based, a long-term partner of thes leader, strengthening its U.S. commercial footprint and enabling it tothefor its innovative, particularly in advanced pulmonary function testing. Speaking of the acquisition, Frank Keane, CEO ofsaid: "We have a long and successful relationship with. This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possiblethat can enable a better understanding of lung health."is an expert in customer-facing software for advanced PFT systems.