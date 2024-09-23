VITALOGRAPH ACQUIRES MORGAN SCIENTIFIC TO MEET GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) BOSTON and ENNIS, Ireland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
VITALOGRAPH has today announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based MORGAN SCIENTIFIC, a long-term partner of the RESPIRATORY DIAGNOSTICs leader, strengthening its U.S. commercial footprint and enabling it to MEET the GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND for its innovative SOLUTIONS, particularly in advanced pulmonary function testing SOLUTIONS. Speaking of the acquisition, Frank Keane, CEO of VITALOGRAPH said: "We have a long and successful relationship with MORGAN SCIENTIFIC. This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possible DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS that can enable a better understanding of lung health." MORGAN SCIENTIFIC is an expert in customer-facing software for advanced PFT systems.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
