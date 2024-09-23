Digital transformation: le sfide e le opportunità della trasformazione digitale (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) La Digital transformation, o trasformazione Digitale, rappresenta un processo per le aziende che possono integrare le tecnologie più moderne nella loro attività. Un concetto che modifica radicalmente il modo di operare per offrire un valore aggiunto ai propri clienti. Non si tratta solo di adottare delle innovazioni, ma di rivoluzionare il concetto culturale e operativo che richiede una riorganizzazione massiva dei processi aziendali. Se una volta poteva essere una opzione, oggi la Digital transformation è una necessità per creare un’impresa competitiva sul mercato. Come si fa oggi la trasformazione Digitale in azienda? Integrare una trasformazione Digitale all’interno della propria impresa richiede una strategia graduale e intelligente.Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapaginaNotizie su altre fonti
