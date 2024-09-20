Nicholas Chavez | come si è preparato per interpretare Lyle Menendez

Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024)è uno dei due protagonisti della nuova seri Netflix di Ryan Murphy, Monsters: Theand ErikStory, che racconta del brutale omicidio dei genitori per mano dei fratelli. Ovviamente, essendo una produzione di Murphy, scene piccanti e omosessualità sono all’ordine del giorno e a tal proposito l’altro protagonista, Cooper Koch, ha rilasciato un’intervista in merito proprio alla scena della doccia. Cooper Koch, la scena della doccia nella serie Netflix sui fratelli: “Mia madre non era d’accordo” https://t.co/YFsw4noLtL — BICCY.IT (@BITCHYFit) September 19, 2024si èpernella serie interpreta, un personaggio che ha studiato a lungo e che non conosceva prima di essere ingaggiato. L’omicidio, infatti, risale al 1989 e lui è nato un decennio dopo.