EA spegne il database di FC 25 | contiene errori

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) EA SPORTS ha spento ilufficiale di EA SPORTS FC 25, lasciando i fan del gioco confusi e in attesa di aggiornamenti. La decisione è stata annunciata tramite un tweet ufficiale in cui EA spiega di aver preso questa misura per indagare su un problema che riguarda l’accuratezza dei dettagli di alcuni giocatori. Al momento, il sito delle valutazioni dei giocatori è stato disattivato, e gli utenti dovranno attendere ulteriori sviluppi. We’ve taken down the EA SPORTS FC 25 Ratings webpage while we investigate an issue impacting the accuracy regarding details of certain players. We’ll provide an update in this thread when available.— EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) September 17, 2024 Quali giocatori di EA FC 25 hanno dei valori errati? Sono solo pochi o la maggior parte delè compromesso? Vi aggiorneremo non appena avremo notizie in merito.