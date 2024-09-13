WWE: Corey Graves ha la sensazione che la Premiere di SmackDown sarà speciale (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Corey Graves pensa che la Premiere di stagione di WWE SmackDown sarà speciale. SmackDown darà inizio a una nuova era il 13 settembre, poiché lo show tornerà in onda su USA Network venerdì sera con la Premiere di stagione. Su X (precedentemente noto come Twitter), Corey Graves ha espresso il suo entusiasmo per l’episodio di venerdì di WWE SmackDown, scrivendo che si è svegliato con la sensazione che la serata sarebbe stata speciale. Woke up with a feeling that tonight is gonna be special. Here. We. Go.#SmackDown @USANetwork— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 13, 2024 I fan sono in fermento per l’episodio di WWE SmackDown di venerdì, dopo che Triple H ha lasciato intendere che dovranno “aspettare e vedere” cosa riserverà lo show. La puntata inizierà con Cody Rhodes che difenderà il WWE Undisputed Championship contro Solo Sikoa in uno Steel Cage Match.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
