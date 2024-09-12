HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform will debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024 (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
To uphold the brand concepts of "Advanced, High-Tech and Stylish," the world's new luxury automotive brand, HONGQI, has dedicated itself to creating the high-end Electric intelligent super architecture, and named it FMEs. Moreover, one of the three core technology Platforms under this architecture, HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform, is set to debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024. HONGQI TianGong is a brand-new modular Electric Platform that covers HONGQI's latest all-Electric vehicles lineup. Due to its highly modular characteristics, HONGQI can develop different types of vehicles on the same architecture, significantly enhancing production efficiency and shortening the development cycle for new models. The Platform's core highlight lies in its highly integrated Electric drive system.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
