Runergy Passes Synesgy ESG Assessment with Good Level of Sustainability (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024)
Runergy, a leading solar energy company and a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, has passed Synesgy's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Assessment with a Good Level of Sustainability overall and Excellent Level rating within the scope of business, which marks a key milestone for Runergy as a company with a Good Level of compliance with ESG principles, in line with national and international best practices. Synesgy is a global digital platform for ESG Sustainability Assessment within the supply chain developed by CRIF Ratings, a credit rating agency operating under ESMA supervision. Its ESG Assessment methodology follows generally accepted international Sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Runergy Passes Synesgy ESG Assessment with Good Level of Sustainability - runergy, a leading solar energy company and a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, has passed Synesgy's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment with a Good Level of Sustainability overall
