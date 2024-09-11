Pleat: «Conte è troppo difensivista. Il Tottenham mi ha cacciato perché ora si affidano solo ai dati» (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) David Pleat ha allenato Ossie Ardiles, Chris Waddle e Glenn Hoddle. E’ un “grande vecchio” del Tottenham, prima allenatore dal 2003 dopo aver sostituito proprio Hoddle. Poi dal 2010 consulente scout: aveva scoperto Vertonghen, Dele Alli e Davies, per esempio. Ma soprattutto, Pleat rappresenta uno “scarto” in due senso. Nel senso di rifiuto, gettato via dal club che lo considerava antiquato, e nel senso di crepa tra passato e futuro. Ne parla proprio lui intervistato dal Telegraph. Dice che l’hanno fatto fuori perché hanno smesso di credere all’istinto e all’esperienza, e si sono affidati solo ai dati. “Sono stato chiamato e informato, ‘ora è tutto basato sui dati, non abbiamo più bisogno di occhi e orecchie.’ Che assurdità. I ??dati sono belli e buoni quando migliorano occhi e orecchie, non li sostituiscono. Non ho discusso e me ne sono andato”.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
