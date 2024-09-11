Pleat | Conte è troppo difensivista Il Tottenham mi ha cacciato perché ora si affidano solo ai dati

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Davidha allenato Ossie Ardiles, Chris Waddle e Glenn Hoddle. E’ un “grande vecchio” del, prima allenatore dal 2003 dopo aver sostituito proprio Hoddle. Poi dal 2010 consulente scout: aveva scoperto Vertonghen, Dele Alli e Davies, per esempio. Ma soprattutto,rappresenta uno “scarto” in due senso. Nel senso di rifiuto, gettato via dal club che lo considerava antiquato, e nel senso di crepa tra passato e futuro. Ne parla proprio lui intervistato dal Telegraph. Dice che l’hanno fatto fuorihanno smesso di credere all’istinto e all’esperienza, e si sono affiai. “Sono stato chiamato e informato, ‘ora è tutto basato sui, non abbiamo più bisogno di occhi e orecchie.’ Che assurdità. I ??sono belli e buoni quando migliorano occhi e orecchie, non li sostituiscono. Non ho discusso e me ne sono andato”.