Masters of the Universe: Jared Leto scelto per interpretare Skeletor? Mentre Amazon MGM e Mattel continuano a scegliere i ruoli principali per il prossimo reboot live-action di Masters of the Universe, potremmo sapere quale attore è corteggiato per interpretare il malvagio SkeLetor. Secondo Jeff Sneider, il ruolo è stato offerto a nessun altro che Jared Leto. Leto sarà molto familiare ai fan dei cinecomic, avendo interpretato il Joker in Suicide Squad di David Ayer e il cattivo titolare di Spider-Man nel tanto bistrattato Morbius della Sony. È apparso anche in Blade Runner 2049 e ha un ruolo chiave nel prossimo TRON: Ares della Disney.
- Masters of the Universe: Alison Brie interpreterà la villain Evil-Lyn - e dalla Sony prima di passare a Netflix, che lo ha poi eliminato dai suoi programmi nel 2023 per problemi di budget. Chris Butler sta scrivendo la sceneggiatura dopo che David Callaham e i fratelli Nee avevano fatto un primo tentativo, basato sull’action figure del 1982. Nel film, molto probabilmente, li vedremo dunque l’uno al fianco dell’altra per cercare di ostacolare He-Man. cinefilos
- Jared Leto Reportedly Offered Role of Skeletor in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie - As the masters of the universe casting continues a report has surfaced that Jared Leto ( Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad ) has been offered the role of Skeletor in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films ... geektyrant
