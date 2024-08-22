Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) 800 Limited-Edition Sneakers to Be Offered in Four-Day Raffle Mint Event TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a Collaboration with the Move-and-Earn Web31 Lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will Release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs2 featuring four types of virtual Sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29. VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. STEPN GO is a Lifestyle app where users can Earn rewards for their daily Movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT Sneakers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a Collaboration with the Move-and-Earn Web31 Lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will Release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs2 featuring four types of virtual Sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29. VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. STEPN GO is a Lifestyle app where users can Earn rewards for their daily Movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT Sneakers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- LumApps and Google Cloud Expand Collaboration on AI for New and Innovative Intranet Solutions - at 03:00 casio to Release collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the move-and-earn Web3[1] ... lelezard
- VTT launches new initiative to demonstrate energy-efficient manufacturing technologies for fiber-based products - VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland announces a new initiative to address the challenges of energy and resource consumption in the forestry and textile industry. The goal of the Energy First ... lelezard
- Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App - STEPN GO is a lifestyle app where users can earn rewards for their daily movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT sneakers. adnkronos
Video Casio ReleaseVideo Casio Release