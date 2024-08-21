Yaber Set to Unveil Premier Theater Series Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024 (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment Projectors, will launch its newest flagship home Theater Projectors at its first in-person event in Europe during IFA Berlin 2024. This groundbreaking launch will take place on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany. In line with this year's IFA theme, "Innovating the Future," Yaber's launch event is themed on "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect," which also serves as its slogan. This theme showcases Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, and delivering exceptional home entertainment experiences. The new projector is the peak of Yaber's current practice of "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect".Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
