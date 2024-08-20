GAS Entec and AG&P to Build a Strategic LNG Terminal in the Kingdom of Jordan (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) The LNG Terminal in the port city of Aqaba is critical for Jordan's energy independence and security SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Leading LNG Infrastructure company GAS Entec with its group company AG&P and local partners Issa Haddadin, together referred as Consortium, has been awarded a contract to Build Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah onshore regasification LNG Terminal at Port of Aqaba in the Kingdom of Jordan. The tender was awarded to the Consortium by Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the state-owned infrastructure company and the customer for the facility.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
