Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno gli Emmy (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Dopo aver fatto man bassa di Emmy nell'edizione del 2020 (ed essere stati la prima coppia padre-figlio a venire premiati nella stessa occasione), Eugene e Daniel Levy comdurranno la prossima serata dedicata alle statuette equivalenti agli Oscar per la televisione. I Levy, che quattro anni fa hanno sbancato gli awards con la serie Schitt's Creek, sono stati incaricati dalla Tv Academy e la Abc di fare da maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi. Padre e figlio canadesi si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 e Eugene è apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di Saturday Night Live condotta da Daniel. Gli Emmy andranno in onda il 15 settembre sulla Abc. I Levy sono la seconda coppia a condurre (la prima e' stata Celice Dion e Michael Che) e la prima padre-figlio. Eugene sara' anche candidato per la serie non fiction The Reluctant Traveler di Apple Tv+.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
