Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno gli Emmy

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Dopo aver fatto man bassa dinell'edizione del 2020 (ed essere stati la prima coppia padre-figlio a venire premiati nella stessa occasione),comdurranno la prossima serata dedicata alle statuette equivalenti agli Oscar per la televisione. I, che quattro anni fa hanno sbancato gli awards con la serie Schitt's Creek, sono stati incaricati dalla Tv Academy e la Abc di fare da maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi. Padre e figlio canadesi si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 eè apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di Saturday Night Live condotta da. Gliandranno in onda il 15 settembre sulla Abc. Isono la seconda coppia a condurre (la prima e' stata Celice Dion e Michael Che) e la prima padre-figlio.sara' anche candidato per la serie non fiction The Reluctant Traveler di Apple Tv+.