Cyberhawk Announces 55 Percent Revenue Growth in FY 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) EDINBURGH, Scotland and DENVER, Aug. 7,/PRNewswire/™, a global leader in drone-based inspection and surveying services and visual data management software, is pleased to announce a 55in the fiscal year, ending March 31st, with totalreaching 28.7 million.solutions are trusted by global energy, utility, and construction companies, providing unparalleled safety, efficiency, and accuracy in asset management and infrastructure inspections and surveys, as well as providing best-in-class data management and visualization services. Regionaland Diverse Product Offerings'shas been driven by significant advancements in all key regions, including the U.K., U.S., and the Middle East.