Infosys and ServiceNow Expand AI Collaboration to Revolutionize Service Delivery (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) To jointly accelerate digital transformation for enterprises with Infosys ESM Café BENGALURU, India, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced an Expanded strategic Collaboration with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end managed Services, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café (ESM Café) for enterprise business transformation. As part of this engagement, Infosys will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for enterprises such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value – and also deliver a comprehensive suite of Services and solutions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced an Expanded strategic Collaboration with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end managed Services, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café (ESM Café) for enterprise business transformation. As part of this engagement, Infosys will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for enterprises such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value – and also deliver a comprehensive suite of Services and solutions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Tax row: Nasscom seeks clarity from FinMin after GST demand notice to Infosys, other IT companies - Nasscom said that the issue is not a new problem and courts have been ruling in favour of the IT industry in such cases. moneycontrol
- More IT companies likely to get 'tax evasion' notices after Rs 32,000 crore GST demand sent to Infosys: Report - The IT company said the Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred ... msn
- Infosys accused of Rs 32,000-crore GST evasion: Here are 10 things to know - IT giant infosys received notices from GST authorities alleging tax evasion of Rs 32,403 crore. The demand covers services from overseas branches from July 2017 to March 2022. infosys maintains that ... economictimes.indiatimes
Video Infosys andVideo Infosys and