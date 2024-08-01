Infosys and ServiceNow Expand AI Collaboration to Revolutionize Service Delivery

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) To jointly accelerate digital transformation for enterprises withESM Café BENGALURU, India, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digitals and consulting, today announced aned strategicwithto provide end-to-end manageds, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and theEnterpriseManagement Café (ESM Café) for enterprise business transformation. As part of this engagement,will aim to accelerate theimplementation for enterprises such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value – and also deliver a comprehensive suite ofs and solutions.