Minacce di morte e stupro per la dj Barbara Butch. L’artista presenta una denuncia per “molestie informatiche” (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) La dj francese Barbara Butch, attivista per i diritti Lgbtq e al centro delle polemiche per la performance corale durante la cerimonia delle Olimpiadi di Parigi, ha sporto denuncia per “molestie informatiche”. Butch è diventata “bersaglio di cyberbullismo particolarmente violento” ha spiegato il suo avvocato Audrey Msellati in una nota condivisa su Instagram, rendendo anche note le gravi Minacce ai danni delL’artista “minacciata di morte, tortura e stupro”. Ebrea, Butch è stata anche oggetto di insulti antisemiti, oltre che di ingiurie “di carattere omofobo, sessista e grassofobico”. In una nota personale, l’attivista femminista si è detta ”estremamente onorata di aver potuto partecipare alla cerimonia di apertura” e di aver aver condiviso la propria visione di celebrazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
