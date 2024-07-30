Minacce di morte e stupro per la dj Barbara Butch L’artista presenta una denuncia per molestie informatiche

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) La dj francese, attivista per i diritti Lgbtq e al centro delle polemiche per la performance corale durante la cerimonia delle Olimpiadi di Parigi, ha sportoper “”.è diventata “bersaglio di cyberbullismo particolarmente violento” ha spiegato il suo avvocato Audrey Msellati in una nota condivisa su Instagram, rendendo anche note le graviai danni del“minacciata di, tortura e”. Ebrea,è stata anche oggetto di insulti antisemiti, oltre che di ingiurie “di carattere omofobo, sessista e grassofobico”. In una nota personale, l’attivista femminista si è detta ”estremamente onorata di aver potuto partecipare alla cerimonia di apertura” e di aver aver condiviso la propria visione di celebrazione.