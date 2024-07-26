UnionPay International Expands European Network Making Summer Travel on the Continent More Convenient for UnionPay Cardholders

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) MADRID, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/("UPI" or "the Company") has been continuing its rapid expansion in themarket with 90% of countries and regions in Europe, and all Schengen countries, already supportingcards. The point of sale (POS) acceptance coverage rate ofcard merchants in the region has climbed to 80% and the Company's continued expansion makes life evenforvisiting Europe thiswho are reminded to bind theircards to their mobile phones for a quick payment and efficientexperience in popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Hungary, among many others.has also promotedthan 6 millionmerchant POS to supportQuickPass.