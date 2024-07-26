Transformers One | recap del panel al San Diego Comic-Com

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Il franchise deiresiste ormai da diversi decenni, deliziando i fan con la sua azione ad alto numero di ottani e i suoi adorabili personaggi. Quest’autunno, la saga tornerà sul grande schermo con il film d’animazioneOne, e il cast e la troupe del film sono arrivati alla Hall H del San-Con giovedì, fornendo ai fan l’ultimo sguardo al prossimo film d’animazione. Ecco cosa c’è da sapere suldiOne. L-r, Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax) star in PARAMOUNT ANIMATION and HASBRO Present In Association with NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production A BAY FILMS Production “ONE”Un filmato mostra la storia cinematografica di Optimus Prime e Megatron.