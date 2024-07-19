Entry List Wta Cincinnati 2024: partecipanti ed italiane presenti (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) L’Entry List del torneo Wta 1000 di Cincinnati 2024, che si gioca sui campi in cemento negli Stati Uniti dal 12 al 19 agosto. Reduce dalle finali al Roland Garros e a Wimbledon, la nuova numero 5 del mondo Jasmine Paolini è l’unica italiana presente. Al via tutte le big, da Iga Swiatek a Coco Gauff, passando per Aryna Sabalenka e Elena Rybakina. Ranking protetto usato infine da Ajla Tomljanovic e Paula Badosa. Di seguito l’Entry List completa del torneo Wta 1000 di Cincinnati.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
