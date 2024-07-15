Botte da orbi in bikini. Due donne scatenano una rissa gigante per un lettino. “Superata ogni immaginazione” (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Il VIDEO è diventato presto virale, e non poteva essere diversamente. Perché documenta, nella sua breve durata, la “ferocia” con cui due signore in bikini hanno affrontato bagnanti e bagnini, per poi azzuffarsi fra loro, sulla spiaggia di Varcaturo, una località turistica nei pressi di Napoli. “Violenza fuori controllo, chi non sa stare in mezzo alla gente va rieducato”, ha commentato il deputato di Verdi e Sinistra Francesco Borrelli ripostando il VIDEO. Tutto è iniziato, secondo il racconto di una testimone, quando le due protagoniste si sono presentate dal bagnino della spiaggia chiedendogli un lettino proprio in riva al mare, da posizionare davanti a chi era arrivato prima di loro. I dipendenti del Lido hanno spiegato loro che non era possibile soddisfare la richiesta.Leggi tutta la notizia su thesocialpostNotizie su altre fonti
