Shelley Duvall, chi era la Wendy di Shining, morta a 75 anni (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) “Wendy, sono a casa!”. Così esclamava l’aspirante scrittore Jack Torrance (nell’iconica interpretazione di Jack Nicholson) in Shining. E dietro la porta, in attesa e in angoscia, c’era la moglie Wendy, il cui volto è rimasto drammaticamente e indelebilmente nella memoria e nell’immaginario cinematografico degli appassionati. Fu Shelley Duvall a interpretarne il ruolo. L’attrice è morta a 75 anni, a causa di alcune complicazioni della malattia di cui soffriva, il diabete, ma la sua vita è stata segnata da difficoltà e periodi di assenza dagli schermi. Chi era Shelley Duvall Shelley Duvall era statunitense ed era nata a Houston, in Texas, il 7 luglio 1949. Ebbe alcuni piccoli ruoli in Nashville e in Io e annie (rispettivamente del 1975 e del 1977).Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
