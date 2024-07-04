Medallia “strong performer” nelle tecnologie di analisi dei clienti secondo il report The Forrester Wave (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) <strong>Medalliastrong>, azienda leader nella gestione dell’esperienza e presente da anni in Italia, ha annunciato di essere stata nominata strong performer nel report The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q2 2024.Il rapporto di Forrester, una delle principali società globali di ricerca e consulenza, ha valutato 11 fornitori sulla base di 34 criteri all’interno delle categorie “Offerta corrente” e “Strategia tra i fornitori”. “Il posizionamento di <strong>Medalliastrong> tra le società più performanti in questo report dimostra l’importanza dell’aver posto l’analisi nativa al centro della nostra piattaforma sino dalla nostra fondazione” ha dichiarato Alex Glanz, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development di <strong>Medalliastrong>. “Le nostre capacità di customer analytics assicurano che le azioni siano guidate dall’analisi di dati completi lungo l’intero percorso del cliente; le medesime capacità possono così consentire all’intera organizzazione di intraprendere l’azione giusta al momento giusto”.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
