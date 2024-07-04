Medallia strong performer nelle tecnologie di analisi dei clienti secondo il report The Forrester Wave

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) <>Medalliastrong>, azienda leader nella gestione dell’esperienza e presente da anni in Italia, ha annunciato di essere stata nominatanelThe: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q2 2024.Il rapporto di, una delle principali società globali di ricerca e consulenza, ha valutato 11 fornitori sulla base di 34 criteri all’interno delle categorie “Offerta corrente” e “Strategia tra i fornitori”. “Il posizionamento di <>Medalliastrong> tra le società più performanti in questodimostra l’importanza dell’aver posto l’nativa al centro della nostra piattaforma sino dalla nostra fondazione” ha dichiarato Alex Glanz, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development di <>Medalliastrong>. “Le nostre capacità di customer analytics assicurano che le azioni siano guidate dall’di dati completi lungo l’intero percorso del cliente; le medesime capacità possono così consentire all’intera organizzazione di intraprendere l’azione giusta al momento giusto”.