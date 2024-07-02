Ariano International Film Festival: annunciati i finalisti 2024 (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Sono stati annunciati i finalisti di Ariano International Film Festival, la kermesse irpina giunta oramai alla sua 12° edizione. La nuova edizione si terrà ad Ariano Irpino (AV) dal 29 luglio al 4 agosto 2024, e proporrà un programma ricco, tra premiazioni, ospiti nazionali ed internazionali e proiezioni esclusive. Queste di seguito sono le sezioni in programma dell’Ariano International Film Festival 2024: Sezione World: 9 avvincenti lungometraggi 15 emozionanti cortometraggi 12 innovative opere di animazione 9 affascinanti documentari 9 promettenti cortometraggi scolastici Sezione Green: 6 documentari su tematiche ambientali di grande attualità Sezione Made in Campania: 6 accattivanti cortometraggi realizzati nella splendida regione Campania L’Ariano International Film Festival si prepara ad accogliere il pubblico per la sua dodicesima edizione.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Venezuela will resume talks with US, President Maduro says - Venezuela will renew dialogue with the US from next Wednesday following a proposal from Washington, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday. The US has since April levied crippling oil sanctions on ... msn
- OIC calls for ‘constructive interaction’ with IEA to solve Afghanistan’s problems - Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi said at the opening session of the meeting that the participation of the IEA in the meeting ... ariananews.af
- Iranian official: Transit of goods to Afghanistan through Abu Nasr Farahi port sees eightfold increase - Meanwhile, the head of the Birjand Chamber of Commerce in Iran's South Khorasan province has estimated the real trade potential between Iran and Afghanistan at $5 billion. ariananews.af
Video Ariano InternationalVideo Ariano International