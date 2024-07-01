Aramco's strategic gas expansion progresses with $25bn contract awards (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) - DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, June 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has awarded contracts worth more than $25 billion to progress its strategic gas expansion, which targets sales gas production growth of more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. The contracts relate to phase two development of the vast Jafurah unconventional gas field, phase three expansion of Aramco's Master Gas System, new gas rigs and ongoing capacity maintenance. Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: "These contract awards demonstrate our firm belief in the future of gas as an important energy source, as well as a vital stock for downstream industries. The scale of our ongoing investment at Jafurah and the expansion of our Master Gas System underscores our intention to further integrate and grow our gas business to meet anticipated rising demand.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
