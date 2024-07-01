Aramco' s strategic gas expansion progresses with $25bn contract awards

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) - DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, June 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has awardeds worth more than $25 billion to progress itsgas, which targets sales gas production growth of more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. Thes relate to phase two development of the vast Jafurah unconventional gas field, phase threeof's Master Gas System, new gas rigs and ongoing capacity maintenance. Amin H. Nasser,President & CEO, said: "Thesedemonstrate our firm belief in the future of gas as an important energy source, as well as a vital stock for downstream industries. The scale of our ongoing investment at Jafurah and theof our Master Gas System underscores our intention to further integrate and grow our gas business to meet anticipated rising demand.