WWE: Dominik Mysterio non sa ancora cosa farà a WrestleMania 40
Dopo il caso Vince McMahon (con possibile coinvolgimento anche di Brock Lesnar), sono radicalmente cambiati i piani, con The Beast escluso dal Royal ... (zonawrestling)
Con il numero 9 nel Royal Rumble Match maschile ha fatto il suo ingresso Dominik Mysterio e già dalle prime note della sua theme song il pubblico ha ... (zonawrestling)
Ormai è inutile star qui a ripetere le stesse cose, ma è innegabile che Dominik Mysterio, soprattutto nel 2023 abbia avuto una crescita esponenziale sia ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
WWE: Rhea Ripley sets the record straight with Becky Lynch after huge Elimination Chamber victory: After securing the biggest win – literally – of her WWE career in Perth, Australia, at the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley was riding high, with the first segment of Monday Night RAW set aside for ...clutchpoints
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Gets Brutally Attacked by Nia Jax After Confronting Rhea Ripley: Though Ripley got a huge win over Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's World Championship, six women walked into the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40. Tiffany Stratton, ...comicbook
WWE: Dominik Mysterio potrebbe essere il primo avversario per Andrade: Durante RAW è andato in scena un faccia a faccia che ha tanto fatto parlare il web, quello tra Dominik Mysterio e Andrade ... quale sarà il suo primo avversario one on one dal ritorno in WWE. Il volto ...zonawrestling