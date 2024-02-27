WWE | Dominik Mysterio potrebbe essere il primo avversario per Andrade

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Durante RAW è andato in scena un faccia a faccia che ha tanto fatto parlare il web, quello tra. I due si sono incrociati all’interno del backstage dello show rosso, con l’ex AEW pronto ad incontrare di li a poco il General Manager Adam Pearce e capire così quale sarà il suoone on one dal ritorno in WWE. Il volto di un Dom preoccupato lascia presagire tanti scenari, uno su tutti la possibilità di un one on one proprio tra loro. Well well well…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bEKUFQ7BbQ— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

