The Smashing Machine | Emily Blunt e The Rock di nuovo insieme nel dramma A24

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) I due attori condivideranno nuovamente lo schermo dopo il successo di Jungle Cruise Secondo quanto svelato dall'insider Jeff Sneider,sarebbe in trattative per raggiungere Dwayne "The" Johnson nel cast di Thetargato A24 che vedrà alla regia Benny Safdie, al primo film dopo la "separazione" dal fratello Joshua. I due attori si ritroveranno così a condividere nuovamente lo schermo dopo il successo di Jungle Cruise, blockbuster della Disney che era riuscito a incassa oltre 200 milioni di dollari nonostante fosse uscito in piena pandemia. Il successo della pellicola è quindi proseguito dopo il suo arrivo in streaming su Disney+. In una precedente intervista, Johnson aveva parlato …

