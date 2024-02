Daily Crown: re Carlo, ‘forza e determinazione Ucraina continuano a ispirare’

Boxing: Junto Nakatani TKOs Santiago to become 3-weight world champ: Japanese boxer Junto Nakatani became a three-division world champion Saturday by claiming the WBC bantamweight crown with a sixth-rou ... mainichi.jp

Daily Crown: re Carlo, 'forza e determinazione Ucraina continuano a ispirare': Londra, 24 feb. (Adnkronos) - Re Carlo III ha elogiato la “determinazione e la forza” del popolo ucraino, affermando di essere “fortemente incoraggiato” dagli sforzi del Regno Unito nel sostenere l’Uc ... lanuovasardegna

Wife went out to search for husband late from work and found him in fatal crash: David Sixsmith's wife Helen became worried when he was late from work - and when she went looking for him, she discovered he had been involved in a tragic crash ... mirror.co.uk