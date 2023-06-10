RISULTATI | IWA Live @ Caffè Grimaldi 09 06 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Idello Show andato in scena Venerdì a Fontana Liri (FR): IWAVenerdì 9 Giugno – Fontana Liri (FR) Nic “Judo Warrior” Fedeli batte Davide Adami Luke Astaroth batte Uragano Nero Tag Team MatchRoman Dinasty (Flavio Augusto & Dave Blasco) battono Two Bastalanders (Zero The Fool & Tao Man) Titolo Italiano IWAFlowey Queen (c) batte VP Dozer e mantiene il Titolo