RISULTATI: IWA Live @ Caffè Grimaldi 09.06.2023 (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Venerdì a Fontana Liri (FR): IWA Live @ Caffè GrimaldiVenerdì 9 Giugno – Fontana Liri (FR) Nic “Judo Warrior” Fedeli batte Davide Adami Luke Astaroth batte Uragano Nero Tag Team MatchRoman Dinasty (Flavio Augusto & Dave Blasco) battono Two Bastalanders (Zero The Fool & Tao Man) Titolo Italiano IWAFlowey Queen (c) batte VP Dozer e mantiene il Titolo Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
PWR Roman Rumble - Risultati dell'evento The Shield Of Wrestling
PWR Roman Rumble – Risultati dell’eventoPWR: tutti i match e gli atleti annunciati per il primo show in assoluto della promotion capitolina, Roman Rumble.
RISULTATI IWASegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI IWA