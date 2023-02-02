The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal e i Clicker invadono il set del Saturday Night Live (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Pedro Pascal e i Clicker di The Last Of Us hanno invaso il set del Saturday Night Live in un VIDEO promozionale per il prossimo episodio che vedrà l’attore della serie HBO come conduttore. L’attore continua a ricevere elogi per la sua interpretazione del sopravvissuto e contrabbandiere Joel Miller nell’adattamento dei celebri VIDEOgiochi. La carriera televisiva di Pascal continuerà con la sua ripresa del ruolo del cacciatore di taglie in The Mandalorian, che farà da apripista alla sua prima apparizione al Saturday Night Live. @nbcsnl? original sound – Saturday Night Live – SNL Nel VIDEO, mentre ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
