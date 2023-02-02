10 falsi miti pericolosi sulla cybersecurity svelati da Panda SecuritySan Valentino: con iotty PLUS in coppia ci si illumina di piùMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aggiornamento gratuito dal 7 febbraioSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Galaxy Book3Samsung Galaxy Unpacked serie Galaxy S23Nuova in-game Capsule annunciata per il VCT LOCK//INLegends of Runeterra: programma 2023 e novitàNuovo gameplay trailer di Hogwarts LegacySan Valentino: Regali tech & green, consigliati da CertiDealWWE 2K23: Your Time is NowUltime Blog

The Last of Us | Pedro Pascal e i Clicker invadono il set del Saturday Night Live VIDEO

The Last
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal e i Clicker invadono il set del Saturday Night Live (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Pedro Pascal e i Clicker di The Last Of Us hanno invaso il set del Saturday Night Live in un VIDEO promozionale per il prossimo episodio che vedrà l'attore della serie HBO come conduttore. L'attore continua a ricevere elogi per la sua interpretazione del sopravvissuto e contrabbandiere Joel Miller nell'adattamento dei celebri VIDEOgiochi. La carriera televisiva di Pascal continuerà con la sua ripresa del ruolo del cacciatore di taglie in The Mandalorian, che farà da apripista alla sua prima apparizione al Saturday Night Live.
