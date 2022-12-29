Sci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Ultime Blog

Sinopec Releases China Energy Outlook 2060 | Anchoring New Path of Energy Transformation Development

Sinopec Releases China Energy Outlook 2060, Anchoring New Path of Energy Transformation Development (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") officially published the "China Energy Outlook 2060" (the "Outlook") on December 28 in Beijing. This is Sinopec's first publicly released research findings of their medium and long-term Energy Outlook, providing a new perspective for the scientific planning of Transformation and Development of China's Energy and chemical industries. This in the context of the "Dual-Carbon" goals laid out by the Chinese government, with the core goal of achieving carbon neutrality by ...
