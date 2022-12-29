Sci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Ultime Blog

mesoestetic® Joins Hands with S' Young International to Herald New Chapter of Growth in China

mesoestetic® Joins
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
mesoestetic® Joins Hands with S'Young International to Herald New Chapter of Growth in China (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 S'Young International ("S'Young" or "the Company") hosted an online signing ceremony on December 22 to mark and celebrate the strategic cooperation with mesoestetic®, a leading Spanish manufacturer of beauty products, which will see S'Young provide business solutions to empower mesoestetic to strengthen its brand image and positioning as it is poised to open up a new Chapter of Growth in China. Juan Carlos Font Mas, Founder and President of mesoestetic said, "In such a large and challenging market like China, it is rare to find a partner as professional, well-performing as S'Young, who understands the Spanish business. I look forward to a deeper partnership ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

mesoestetic® Joins Hands with S'Young International to Herald New Chapter of Growth in China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973680/image1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/mesoestetic - joins - hands - with - syoung - international - to - ...

mesoestetic® Joins Hands with S'Young International to Herald New Chapter of Growth in China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973680/image1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/mesoestetic - joins - hands - with - syoung - international - to - ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : mesoestetic® Joins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : mesoestetic® Joins mesoestetic® Joins Hands with Young