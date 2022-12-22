Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

For the Third Consecutive Year, Microland has been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. Microland has been Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in this space. In the post-Covid world, Microland has enhanced its approach to Network transformation and management by shifting its focus to User Experience and User Productivity. The new user-centric Network management methodology optimizes productivity, experience, and security through a ...
