Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7,/PRNewswire/For thehas been named as ain theforhas beenfor its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in this space. In the post-Covid world,has enhanced its approach totransformation and management by shifting its focus to User Experience and User Productivity. The new user-centricmanagement methodology optimizes productivity, experience, and security through a ...