BOSE AND VOLVO CARS | A NEW COLLABORATION IN SOUND

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) All-New, All-ElectricEX90 Will Be Available withPremiumFRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today,announces its first-eversystem for, bringing the power ofto the all-new, all-electric, and recently unveiledEX90. Available by early 2024, theEX90 represents the launch of a newbetweenandthat will extend to additional models in the coming years. By offeringas one of its advanced audio options,is able to provide its customers with the legendary ...