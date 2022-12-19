Windows Subsystem si aggiorna: prestazioni migliori e supporto per Android 13 (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) Con l'ultima versione di Windows Subsystem for Android non viene introdotto soltanto il supporto ad Android 13 ma anche alcune novità L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Patch day Microsoft di dicembre 2022: gli aggiornamenti di sicurezza più importantiRilevanti anche le vulnerabilità individuate nel sottosistema grafico di Windows, nel kernel del sistema operativo, nel componente Windows Client Server Run - Time Subsystem (CSRSS) e nel driver ...
Ora tutti possono far girare le app per Linux sotto WindowsÈ ormai da alcuni anni che Windows dispone del Windows Subsystem for Linux , grazie al quale il sistema di Microsoft riesce a far girare le applicazioni scritte per il sistema del pinguino e, da qualche tempo a questa parte, anche gli ambienti ... Windows Subsystem for Linux arriva su Microsoft Store: compatibile con Windows 10 ed 11 Everyeye Tech
Microsoft rolls out Android 13 update to Windows Subsystem for Android preview testersWSA version 2211 is now available for testing, and, among other things, it brings Android 13 to the Windows Subsystem for Android and offers a bunch of performance and useability improvements. The ...
Windows Subsystem for Android Picks Up Android 13 in PreviewMicrosoft announced that it is now testing Android 13 in the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) Preview Program.
Windows SubsystemSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows Subsystem