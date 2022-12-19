Hisense Global Partner Conference: To Be the Top Player (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hisense Global Partner Conference: To Be the Top PlayerQINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ On December 18th, the final day of FIFA World Cup 2022 , Hisense Global Partner Conference successfully landed in Qatar. Its global partners joined together for this event to prepare for their journey to a new stage of development. Meanwhile, Mr. Jian Zhou, ...
