Sonia Bruganelli al Gf Vip : la miniborsa Hermès da 40mila euroFoto di cu ... Chiara Ferragni super sexyX-Plane 12 - simulatore di volo realisticoargentina campione del mondo- battuta la francia 4-2 dopo i rigori ...Mondiali Qatar 2022: LIVE Argentina-Francia per ora sull’2-0- Segui ...Set LEGO Jurassic World RecensioneCome gestire al meglio le spedizioni ecommerce tramite una ...E' morto Sinisa Mihajlovic!Pokémon annuncia nuovi personaggi e nuova trama per la serie animata HOOK annuncia The Magical Mixture MillUltime Blog

Hisense Global Partner Conference | To Be the Top Player

Hisense Global
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Hisense Global Partner Conference: To Be the Top Player (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On December 18th, the final day of FIFA World Cup 2022™, Hisense Global Partner Conference successfully landed in Qatar. Its Global Partners joined together for this event to prepare for their journey to a new stage of development. Meanwhile, Mr. Jian Zhou, Chinese Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Mr. Nick Brown, FIFA SVP-Commercial Partnerships, also attended the event, and each sent their warmest wishes for the success of the Conference. Hisense Struck Gold in Global Markets Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense, delivered a speech entitled To Be the Top Player at the Conference. In his speech, Dr. Lin delightedly ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Hisense Global Partner Conference: To Be the Top Player

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ On December 18th, the final day of FIFA World Cup 2022 , Hisense Global Partner Conference successfully landed in Qatar. Its global partners joined together for this event to prepare for their journey to a new stage of development. Meanwhile, Mr. Jian Zhou, ...

Why Hisense Chose to Sponsor FIFA World Cup : A Perfect Match Between Hisense and Football

... and records a remarkable performance in terms of their product sales and global reach. Sports marketing is and will continue to be an effective means to achieve Hisense's long - term developmental ... Hisense A85H: TV OLED a tutto tondo, per giocare, guardare film e i ...  Hardware Upgrade

PM Sheikh Hasina launches GCA Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday launched the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation that aims to serve as a global platform on climate adaptation under the aegis of the Global Centre on ...

Portable Washing Machine Market 2023 : Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2028

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this industry. "Portable ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Global
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hisense Global Hisense Global Partner Conference Player