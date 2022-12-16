DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER nel nuovo trailerFESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE God of War avrà la sua la serie TVEye Tracking e la realtà virtuale cambia l’esperienza d’acquistoTEUFEL il perfetto alleato durante la pausa nataliziaCES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleUltime Blog

Brots presents the world' s first Music NFT Exhibition during Milan Music Week

Brots presents
Brots presents the world's first Music NFT Exhibition during Milan Music Week (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) The Exhibition space, created by REALITY IS , offered an opportunity for visitors to discover Music NFTs from pioneering artists of Asian Fake Record Label. Milan, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Music NFT mobile app Brots hosted a first-ever Music NFT experience, as part of a new collaboration with REALITY IS , London-based design studio and Asian Fake, an independent record label based in Milan. The installation, which you can see on YouTube, provided a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with Music NFTs in an immersive way. As part of Milano Music Week, the installation educated artists ...
