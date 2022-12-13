Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) Validation of Loftware NiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing Needs PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its Loftware NiceLabel suite of labeling and print solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Loftware NiceLabel was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer printers. Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its Loftware NiceLabel suite of labeling and print solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Loftware NiceLabel was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer printers. Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies ValidationValidation of Loftware NiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing NeedsPORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...
Loftware, Inc.: Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies ValidationValidation of Loftware NiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing Needs PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise ...
Loftware AchievesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Loftware Achieves