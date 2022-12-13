Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022)ofNiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing Needs PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed' Enterprise Testing Program for itsNiceLabel suite of labeling and print solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners thatNiceLabel was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with's industrial thermal transfer printers.'s Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select ...