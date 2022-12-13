Playboy festeggia il 69esimo compleanno su The SandboxSfondi di vacanze infestate per Cursed MansionNOVITÀ NATALIZIE NELLA LINEA DI FASHION DOLL WINX CLUBNuova espansione di Diablo Immortal in arrivo domaniWXsmart, l’innovativa stazione saldante è disponibile Toshiba rinnova la gamma di hard disk Canvio BasicsDevolo presenta i nuovi Repeater 3000 e 5400Ferrari: Ufficiale! Frédéric Vasseur è il nuovo team principalTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 ARRIVA NEL 2023DC Justice League: Caos Cosmico arriverà nel 2023Ultime Blog

Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Loftware Achieves
Validation of Loftware NiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing Needs PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its Loftware NiceLabel suite of labeling and print solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Loftware NiceLabel was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer printers. Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select ...
