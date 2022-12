A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisions

(Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/tytech Accelerator has announced awith CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, toandinin theand storage of vessel pros. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing Director at Oceanic, commented, "At Oceanic, we are committed to continuously developing innovative solutions and industry leading technology. Through digitalisation, we strive to improve our operational efficiencies and provide a unique sustainable service proposition to our clients, while supporting our cateringand delivering unique experiences to our ...

L'Officiel Italia

Animé par Liliana Balestra, le rendez - vous, organisé enavec la Bibliothèque ... Lincoln Center- York, Opéras de Versailles, Lille, Bordeaux, Fenice de Venise, Théâtre des Champs - ......Anitta Bad Bunny Becky G - WINNER Shakira Karol G Rauw Alejandro Rosalía Sebastián Yatra THE...' BLACKPINK 'PROVENZA,' KAROL G 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),' BTS THESONG ... Le collab uomo per l'autunno: New Balance e Carharrt, Puma e Palomo, Loverboy per Browns Demi Lovato is back in the studio just three months after releasing her album 'HOLY FVCK'. The 30-year-old star has posted a TikTok about heading back into the studio. It's captioned: “When [you’re] ...Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has broadened its line of high-frequency RF adapters, which are engineered for ...