A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisions (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing Director at Oceanic, commented, "At Oceanic, we are committed to continuously developing innovative solutions and industry leading technology. Through digitalisation, we strive to improve our operational efficiencies and provide a unique sustainable service proposition to our clients, while supporting our catering crew and delivering unique experiences to our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing Director at Oceanic, commented, "At Oceanic, we are committed to continuously developing innovative solutions and industry leading technology. Through digitalisation, we strive to improve our operational efficiencies and provide a unique sustainable service proposition to our clients, while supporting our catering crew and delivering unique experiences to our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
07/12/2022 - 15:40 - ADN BAROQUE L'ÂME BAROQUE MISE À NU EN PIANO - VOIX ET PIANO - DANSEAnimé par Liliana Balestra, le rendez - vous, organisé en collaboration avec la Bibliothèque ... Lincoln Center New - York, Opéras de Versailles, Lille, Bordeaux, Fenice de Venise, Théâtre des Champs - ...
People Choice Awards 2022: lista dei vincitori...Anitta Bad Bunny Becky G - WINNER Shakira Karol G Rauw Alejandro Rosalía Sebastián Yatra THE NEW ...' BLACKPINK 'PROVENZA,' KAROL G 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),' BTS THE COLLABORATION SONG ... Le collab uomo per l'autunno: New Balance e Carharrt, Puma e Palomo, Loverboy per Browns L'Officiel Italia
Demi Lovato returns to the studio just 3 months after new albumDemi Lovato is back in the studio just three months after releasing her album 'HOLY FVCK'. The 30-year-old star has posted a TikTok about heading back into the studio. It's captioned: “When [you’re] ...
Fairview Microwave Broadens Its Portfolio of 1.85mm Right-Angle RF AdaptersFairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has broadened its line of high-frequency RF adapters, which are engineered for ...
new collaborationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : new collaboration