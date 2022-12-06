Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft wins landmark EU Digital Wallet contract (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft, member of Netcompany Group A/S, has been awarded the much-anticipated European Digital Identity Wallet contract, encompassing development, consultancy, and support services. In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following announcements as early as 2020 by Commission President, the European Commission announced its plans for a European Digital Identity framework available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses. The ultimate objective is a secure European e-identity, available to all EU citizens, across the EU and across activities. This would include Digital identification means, electronic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
