Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft wins landmark EU Digital Wallet contract

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/AB, member ofGroup A/S, has been awarded the much-anticipated EuropeanIdentity, encompassing development, consultancy, and support services. In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following announcements as early as 2020 by Commission President, the European Commission announced its plans for a EuropeanIdentity framework available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses. The ultimate objective is a secure European e-identity, available to all EU citizens, across the EU and across activities. This would includeidentification means, electronic ...