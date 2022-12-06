Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft wins landmark EU Digital Wallet contract

NVIDIA | ITNS NovembreKingston - a Natale il 40% degli italiani sceglie la tecnologiaiRobot: un milione e mezzo di Roomba venduti in ItaliaCLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOS, UNA DEMO ESCLUSIVA SU XBOXProscenic T22 RecensioneRudy Zerbi : ho scoperto chi era il mio vero padre a 30 anniAl GF Vip Pamela Prati contro Wilma Goich e Patrizia RossettiDevolo Mesh WiFi 2 Multiroom RecensionePrimo sguardo della key art di Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorLe ultime su Project LUltime Blog

Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft, member of Netcompany Group A/S, has been awarded the much-anticipated European Digital Identity Wallet contract, encompassing development, consultancy, and support services.   In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following announcements as early as 2020 by Commission President, the European Commission announced its plans for a European Digital Identity framework available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses. The ultimate objective is a secure European e-identity, available to all EU citizens, across the EU and across activities. This would include Digital identification means, electronic ...
