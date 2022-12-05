McCarthy a speaker della Camera: probabile ma strada in salita (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) “Se faremo giochetti in aula i democratici potrebbero decidere chi sarà speaker”. Questo il monito di Kevin McCarthy, parlamentare del 23esimo distretto della California, alle insistenti voci che una parte dei parlamentari repubblicani non lo voterà per speaker. Con la vittoria del Gop alle elezioni di midterm del mese scorso il partito di McCarthy avrà Leggi su periodicodaily
McCarthy nuovo speaker della Camera Probabile ma strada in salita (D. Maceri)Per divenire speaker McCarthy dovrà ricevere 218 voti. Considerando che vi saranno 222 parlamentari repubblicani non dovrebbe essere difficile ma non sarà nemmeno una passeggiata. McCarthy non è ...
LA DIFFICILE STRADA DI MCCARTHY PER DIVENIRE SPEAKERPer divenire speaker McCarthy dovrà ricevere 218 voti. Considerando che vi saranno 222 parlamentari repubblicani non dovrebbe essere difficile ma non sarà nemmeno una passeggiata. McCarthy non è ... Kevin McCarthy speaker e la fedeltà a Donald Trump Avanti Online
GOP rips McCarthy "saboteurs"Key hard-right influencers are backing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, despite a rebellion by some right-wing members. Why it matters: In a leadership fight, it's rare for the party's rabble-rousers ...
Jeffries downplays chances of 'compromise' speaker as McCarthy faces pushbackHakeem Jeffries of New York on "This Week" played down the chances of his caucus compromising with Republicans on the chamber's next speaker over Kevin McCarthy ...
McCarthy speakerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McCarthy speaker