Harvest Time | il documentario per i 50 anni di un album pietra miliare

Harvest Time
Harvest Time, il documentario per i 50 anni di un album pietra miliare (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) Anche chi conosce poco Neil Young sa che Harvest (1972) è il suo disco cruciale, oltre che il suo più grande successo commerciale. Un album che mise d’accordo critica e pubblico, un LP (e poi un CD) che anche nei decenni successivi sarebbe stato una presenza stabile in ogni negozio di dischi grazie a un felice impasto di country e rock, hit romantiche (Heart Of Gold, Old Man) e denuncia sociale (Alabama, The Needle And The Damage Done). Solo una persona si è sempre disinteressata di Harvest, preoccupandosene molto poco: Neil Young stesso. Il documentario Harvest Time, firmato da Bernard Shakey (pseudonimo dello stesso Young) in uscita in tutto il mondo il 1° dicembre, con le riprese inedite della costruzione di questo album storico, è la perfetta antitesi di quei ...
