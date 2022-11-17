BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION, AL VIA IL 22 NOVEMBREECCO IL BUNDLE RITORNO / 2022 DI VALORANT!WILD HEARTS | Il potere dei karakuri Gameplay TrailerGRID LEGENDS - UNA NUOVA ESPANSIONETurtle Beach VelocityOne FlightStick è ora disponibileDune: Spice Wars disponibile su PC Game PassGeForce NOW offre streaming in 4K sulle Smart TV di SamsungLA SEASON 2 DI GUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA IL 29 NOVEMBREBattaglie Della Leggenda: Vendetta Cristallo disponibile ora per ...CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Più di un remaster Ultime Blog

Ready, steady, go! Aperti i pre-ordini per la nuova smart #1 (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Da oggi, con pochi, semplici ‘click, i fan italiani del marchio smart possono pre-ordinare la nuova #1 ed assicurarsi così un posto in prima fila a bordo del nuovo compact SUV firmato smart. Chi lo desidera, infatti, attraverso l'acquisto di un pre-order voucher da 500 euro (interamente rimborsabile se non si volesse successivamente proseguire con il processo di acquisto), può iniziare a configurare la propria #1, partendo dalle tre versioni disponibili. Il viaggio nel futuro di smart inizia da qui: https://it.smart.com/it/customizer/ Con il via ai pre-ordini ha inizio una nuova era del marchio smart. Da oggi, infatti,  acquistando un pre-order voucher del valore di 500 euro, è possibile opzionare la propria #1 scegliendo tra le tre versioni a ...
