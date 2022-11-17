Ready | steady | go! Aperti i pre-ordini per la nuova smart #1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Da oggi, con pochi, semplici ‘click, i fan italiani del marchiopossono pre-ordinare la#1 ed assicurarsi così un posto in prima fila a bordo del nuovo compact SUV firmato. Chi lo desidera, infatti, attraverso l'acquisto di un pre-order voucher da 500 euro (interamente rimborsabile se non si volesse successivamente proseguire con il processo di acquisto), può iniziare a configurare la propria #1, partendo dalle tre versioni disponibili. Il viaggio nel futuro diinizia da qui: https://it..com/it/customizer/ Con il via ai pre-ha inizio unaera del marchio. Da oggi, infatti, acquistando un pre-order voucher del valore di 500 euro, è possibile opzionare la propria #1 scegliendo tra le tre versioni a ...