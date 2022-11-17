Ready, steady, go! Aperti i pre-ordini per la nuova smart #1 (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Da oggi, con pochi, semplici ‘click, i fan italiani del marchio smart possono pre-ordinare la nuova #1 ed assicurarsi così un posto in prima fila a bordo del nuovo compact SUV firmato smart. Chi lo desidera, infatti, attraverso l'acquisto di un pre-order voucher da 500 euro (interamente rimborsabile se non si volesse successivamente proseguire con il processo di acquisto), può iniziare a configurare la propria #1, partendo dalle tre versioni disponibili. Il viaggio nel futuro di smart inizia da qui: https://it.smart.com/it/customizer/ Con il via ai pre-ordini ha inizio una nuova era del marchio smart. Da oggi, infatti, acquistando un pre-order voucher del valore di 500 euro, è possibile opzionare la propria #1 scegliendo tra le tre versioni a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EDAN Took Its Solutions up a Notch at MEDICA 2022Two ready - to - launch products, including the fully - automated electrocardiograph SE - 1201 Pro, ... "And we will go further with a steady stream to advance in our journey towards improving human ...
PyroGenesis Announces Q3 2022 Results: Revenues $5.7M; Gross Margin 73%; Current Backlog of Signed and/or Awarded Contracts $26M... the Company maintained its focus on production efficiency, steady progression towards full ... with electricity - ready solutions. Fourth, PyroGenesis' clean electricity - based technology has proven ... Search & Destroy Radio 10.01 - Ready, Steady, Go RadioSonar.Net
So You're Ready to Buy Some Bitcoin. Which Method Should You ChooseBitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has lost 75% of its value over the last year. The crypto market may have raced too high, too fast in the fall of 2021, setting pretty much every digital coin up for a sharp ...
The UK obesity crisis: The rich get thinner while austerity and ready meals make the rest of us fatterBut this isn’t a trend born of only the last 30 years, the UK population has been seeing a steady increase in both its weight and size since the 50s and 60s, a shift which has been widely attributed ...
Ready steadySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ready steady