Bitget raises its Protection Fund to $300M to reassure users after FTX's collapse (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to 300 Million USD, in order to provide better Protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget's major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX's collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a 5 million USD Builders' Fund to support FTX users, coupled with the plan to share the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, which is under preparation and will soon be released in 30 days. Bitget's Protection Fund was launched in July this year with the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
